Corneal to continue as TTFA technical director after declining consultant role

Anton Corneal -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), in a media release on Thursday, announced that former TT men's team midfielder and assistant coach Anton Corneal will continue in the position of TTFA technical director.

This comes after Corneal’s decision to decline an offer to assume the position of FIFA regional technical consultant.

According to Corneal, "I decided to decline the opportunity to work as one of FIFA's regional technical consultants in our region, as the position seems more administrative in nature which, I thought, does not align with my skillset.”

Corneal continued, "I prefer to be more hands-on with the development of the game in our country and region. In that regard and after discussions with the Normalisation Committee (NC), I am indeed pleased to be able to continue in the position of technical director of the TTFA.”

On August 26, the Association announced that Corneal would be taking up the role of FIFA regional technical consultant for the Caribbean region from September 1, 2022. At that time, applications for the TTFA technical director position were invited and a shortlist was compiled.

During that period, the TTFA’s debt repayment proposal, under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, was approved by the Courts of Trinidad and Tobago, which allows the Association to continue operating and moving forward.

Having already established a solid foundation in the technical department, throughout 2022, Corneal and the NC were keen for him to step back into the role and continue his work. Corneal stated, "Especially now where the NC is in the process of clearing the FA's debt and is reviewing the governance structure of the FA, it is an extremely important period for us.

“The next major steps would be to invest more time in the implementation of the TTFA's long-term development plan. It is something that I am extremely passionate about and I’m excited for what the future may hold."

Corneal returns to duty immediately and will oversee the running of the TTFA high performance programmes, the staging of the FIFA Girls' Play Programme this weekend, which is aimed at introducing girls aged 6-12 to the game, and the hosting of TTFA B and C Licence Coaching Courses beginning on November 7.