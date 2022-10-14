Car stolen in Macoya found in hospital carpark

The Tunapuna Police Station. File photo Angelo Marcelle

A 29-year-old Macoya man was robbed of his car early on Friday morning.

Police said the man was sitting in the driver's seat of his red Kia Sportage on Gladioli Boulevard at around 12.20 am when two bandits approached him and announced a robbery.

The man got out of the car and the bandits got in and drove off.

The man called the police, who found the car in the carpark of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at around 1.23 am.

Tunapuna police and crime scene investigators towed the car to a police station.

In an unrelated incident, a 26-year-old Cunupia taxi driver was robbed of his car in St Joseph on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the driver picked up a man on Farm Road at around 2.10 pm. While he was driving, the passenger told the driver to stop for two other men at the side of the road.

The men pulled out guns and ordered the driver out of the car and they tied his hands with plastic tie straps before driving off with his car.

Passers-by helped the driver, who reported the robbery to the police.

The driver tracked his car to Hydraulic Road North, Caroni.