Browne eliminated in first round of men's keirin

Kwesi Browne of Trinidad and Tobago reacts during the track cycling men's keirin race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on August 7, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago cyclist Kwesi Browne was eliminated in round one of the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships men’s keirin in Saint Quentin En Yvelines, France, on Thursday.

In heat three of five, Browne placed third behind Colombian Kevon Quintero and Australian Matthew Richardson respectively, and did not automatically advance to the second round.

He was given another chance at qualifying via the first round repechage, but placed third once more, behind Colombian Santiago Ramirez and Indian Esow Esow, and was ejected from his pet event. Browne placed 19th overall.

He now turns his attention to the sprint event which pedals off with the flying 200 metres on Saturday from 6.30am (TT time).

Additionally, endurance cyclist Akil Campbell placed 20th in the men's scratch race on Thursday. Campbell battled a tough field of cyclists and was unable to complete the 15km/60-lap circuit.

Winning gold was Canadian Dylan Bibic while Japanese Kazushige Kuboki and Dutchman Roy Eefting rounded off the top three respectively.

Campbell returns to the track on Sunday for the men’s elimination race.

Flying 200m world record holder and TT cyclist Nicholas Paul was scheduled to compete at the world meet but he is currently recovering from a collarbone fracture sustained while training in Switzerland, two weeks ago.