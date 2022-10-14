Bad weather policy needed

THE EDITOR: TT, we need a detailed bad weather policy implemented as soon as possible.

This document must outline all the rules, expectations and operating procedures when bad weather causes disruption. It must be clear and in black and white for all to appreciate. All involved must all be on the same level playing field.

We need to confirm how the organisation handles employee pay and benefits if they should report to work. All employees are equal. Their safety is of paramount importance, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town