A word to the thoughtful

THE EDITOR: Once the party and government become indistinguishable, the madness sets in. Listen to the party when it was true to its name:

The people of TT are part of "a world economy and cannot overcome all our problems by ourselves" but given that the most potent and solemn requirement today is the "total repudiation of imperialism, colonialism and racial inequality" there are "vast areas of independent, natural action that are open for us..."

Our desired methodology "involves the active participation of the people themselves in the solution of problems." Our perspective and objectives are in sync with and are a "microcosm of the new political tendency that emerged at Bandung in April 1955..." Regionally our demand is for "a British Caribbean Federation in not more than five years..."

We are not "an ordinary party in the accepted narrow sense of the word. We are rather a rally, a convention of all and for all, a mobilisation of all the forces in the community, cutting across race and religion, class and colour with emphasis on united action by all the people in the common cause..." (People's Charter, 1955).

“Party activists must...be conscious of their historic role at the head of the mass movement in every field...Where they choose to do so they must not permit their party allegiance to obtrude. The key is the activation, translation and evolution of the party from a mere election machine into a social and political force in the community.

“It is of the utmost importance for the future of the country that vital decisions should not be taken exclusively by the people closest to the seat of power, for there the fear and the pressure are greatest and there the judgment is most likely to be affected by transient considerations...

“The existence of an active powerful party (‘separate and independent in functioning’ – my words) is the only effective counterpoise to the pressure of sectional interests, the surest guarantee of objective judgment, the most enduring foundation of future stability, and the most potent barrier against the capricious use of power..." (The Party in Independence: 1964 pamphlet by special committee of the General Council).

Is there any need to say more?

BUKKA RENNIE

via e-mail