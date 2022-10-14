A platform for future generations

THE EDITOR: What are we building as a platform for future generations? This is a question leaders, all who may hold key positions in TT, must ask themselves. If we sincerely care about the future of our country, this must be given serious consideration.

Are we satisfied with the present condition of our once beautiful country? A place of which we boasted and bragged as being rich in culture with wonderful friendly people?

Over the years, however, many negatives have come to the fore, such as the explosion of murders, the rise in domestic violence, child abuse, unemployment, poverty, just to name a few of the growing negatives. We cannot just sit back hoping for better days. We must become the catalyst for change, we must rewrite the script.

We can once more become the wonder of the Caribbean. But we need to set a proper platform for future generations that they can build on and be proud of. That is the responsibility of the leaders and the seniors. The task is in our hands and we cannot afford not to respond.

This has to do with every aspect of life – economically, socially and morally. Children learn from what they see and hear. This is a principle that will always exist.

As a concerned citizen, I call on all to work towards making TT a place of which we can be proud. Let us leave those coming after us good examples that they can emulate. The way we conduct ourselves, the things we say and do will leave a lasting impression on the generations to come. They are looking on. I therefore call on our leaders to be always good examples.

Let us do our utmost best to present to the future generations a TT they too will be proud of. Together and with God’s help we can once more make TT a beacon in the Caribbean.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail