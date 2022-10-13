Wolf Pack win Small Goal football tourney

Wolf Pack after winning the Sambrosco Ltd Five-Ah-Side Small Goal tournament, held in collaboration with Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah councillor Adrian Ali. -

WOLF PACK were crowned champions when Sambrosco Limited, in collaboration with councillor for Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah Adrian Ali, held the Five-Ah-Side Small Goal football tournament.

A total of 20 teams participated in the tournament which was held over three weekends at four venues.

The venues used during the tournament were Lange Park Recreation Ground in Chaguanas, Stalagnite Recreation Ground in Cunupia, Esmeralda Recreation Ground in Chaguanas and Marchin Recreation Ground in Charlieville.

In the final, Wolf Pack defeated D Drink Spot 1-0 on penalties to claim the title.

Bess Motors finished third and K&M FC ended in fourth place.

Additional team and individual awards were distributed.

Los Galacticos were the most disciplined team and World Boss were the best dressed team.

Ali was satisfied that the tournament brought communities together and wants to stage more football tournaments.