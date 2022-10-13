Trinidad and Tobago beach soccer teams to play in Bahamas Cup

TT men's beach soccer team -

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be represented at the 2022 Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup when both the men’s and women’s teams will travel to Nassau, Bahamas, later this month.

The tournament is being hosted by the Bahamas Beach Soccer Association in collaboration with Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) and will include Colombia, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and TT.

The TT women will begin the tournament on October 21 against Turks and Caicos and close off the group stage against Bahamas on October 23 at the Beach Soccer Stadium, Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge, Nassau.

On the men’s side, TT will take on hosts Bahamas on October 21 before meeting Colombia on October 22 and Costa Rica a day later in the group stage.

The tournament will serve as the beginning of preparations for the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer World Cup qualifiers.