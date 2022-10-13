Supporting the disorganised student

As the first term of the academic year hurtles into full swing, many parents have already become frustrated. Missed assignments. Failing grades. Messages from teachers.

These added to messy desks and cluttered backpacks can be signs of a disorganized student.

Certainly, some young people experience organisational challenges due to underlying behavioural or mental health concerns.

Many, however, do not have such conditions but still require directed support. This is a common source of conflict between parents and teens, and an even more frequent cause of poor academic performance.

Helping students get organised supports better navigation of the learning process and also provides life-long self-management skills.

Demonstrate Good Organisational Skills

Many disorganized young people want to do better and are as irritated as their parents and teachers. They simply do not know how to implement a successful system. This is where effective parental role modelling and the home environment are critical.

When parents take the time to keep their workspaces clear; demonstrate how to keep shelves packed and orderly, file documents in a system and throw away old items young people see and learn what to do.

It will even require taking the time to clear desks, clean drawers and create folders; but all time is well spent in the long run.

Create a Consistent Routine

Students who follow a schedule will have to remain organized to be on time. From wake-up times to school commutes to rest and relaxation. Young people thrive on structure and consistency.

While life definitely becomes hectic, it is imperative that some semblance of routine be maintained.

Young people will push the boundaries of sleep time and entertainment, but parents are required to firmly but gently enforce routine.

When young people subconsciously know what to expect and when they are to occur, they become more adept at having everything prepared for the next steps.

Remain mindful and non-judgemental

Understanding how to help a student get organized begins with simple communication and patience.

As adults, we take for granted the lessons we learned as teenagers. Parents are required to approach their tweens and teens with sensitivity. Offer solutions to them rather than criticise their efforts.

Telling a young person that they should do better does not indicate how they can actually do so. It is the mechanics and methods that they require.

Use Checklists and Calendars

Although many rely on online calendars and phone notification reminders, pen-and-paper checklists are great visual aids for effective organisation.

Many young people and adults require a hard-copy list of things to be done, items to be packed and upcoming deadlines. It is simply a different learning or memory style.

A large family calendar with important dates helps to keep everyone engaged. Smaller personal lists can be specific and created for the needs of the young person.

It is also a useful skill to teach teens to check off items as they are completed, as this act is also positively rewarding from a behaviour change perspective.

Use Labels or Colour Codes

Colour coding, labels and acronyms are additional and supportive tools to help young people stay organised. Some people thrive when certain subjects are linked to a colour, as it helps them keep track of books or notes for filing purposes.

Others require big bold labels to help them recognise items.

Beyond that, some young people do require even more direct cues to remind them to pack items in their bags or complete assignments.

The process of determining which method works for which child requires the investment of time from parents with some trial and error. Most importantly is the willingness to explore options and experiment.

Academic success requires positive experiences, learning and engagement in school.

The more that can be done to solidify these processes work to amplify the likelihood of success.