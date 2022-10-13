St Benedict's humiliate St Augustine 14-1 in SSFL

St Benedict’s Lyshawn Morris, left, and St Augustine’s Marcel Valentine go after the ball during their teams’ Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain, Couva on Wednesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

DAVID SCARLETT

THE Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division was graced with yet another high-scoring matchday, highlighted by St Benedict’s 14-1 annihilation of last-placed St Augustine at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Wednesday.

This season’s fan favourites, fondly known as the ‘SBC Lions’, bettered Naparima’s 9-1 slaughter of the ‘Green Machine’ by five goals to climb to the top of Group A, having previously trailed to second-placed Fatima on goal-difference.

Captain Tarik Lee led by example, netting six goals on the day. Jaden Grant scored a brace along with two goals each from Josiah Ochoa and Derrel Garcia. Nicholas Bobcombe and Ephraime Brown also got on the scoresheet to lead St Benedict’s to the biggest win in SSFL Premiership history.

Fatima continued to embrace their role as this season’s dark horses by mauling Speyside 8-0 at home. The newly-promoted side are yet to be defeated this season, drawing just one of their five games played (against St Benedict’s). Fatima, who in pre-season were deemed as the fans’ pick to be relegated back to the Championship, are now six points away from a place in the Premiership semifinals.

Naparima, the defending champions and four-time winners, ensured that their title defence was still in tact as they romped to a 4-0 win over St Anthony’s at the Naparima Ground, Lewis Street, San Fernando. Andres France opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute to set the foundation for what was to come. Nathaniel O’Garro doubled their lead in the 45th minute.

Kanye Francis netted two minutes after half-time before Jabari Forbes’ goal in the 72nd minute completed a dominant performance against North Zone’s best-ranked team.

The fourth game of the matchday involved Pleasantville and Carapichaima East who played to a thrilling 3-3 draw, as both teams continued to battle against relegation.

All eyes will now be on Saturday's fixture between St Benedict’s and Naparima, which will be crucial in determining who will progress to the final four. The battle will be contested at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo at 2 pm.

Fatima will travel away to St Augustine at 3.30 pm with hopes of claiming more valuable points towards qualification. Carapichaima East will host St Anthony’s at the Ato Boldon Stadium at 3.30 pm and Speyside versus Pleasantville is scheduled to kick off at 3.30 pm at a venue to be determined.

Group A standings (after Matchday Five): 1.St Benedict’s 13 points (+27 goal difference); 2.Fatima 13 points (+24 GD); 3.Naparima 12 points; 4.St Anthony’s 6 points (-5 GD); 5.Speyside 6 points (-12 GD); 6.Pleasantville 4 points (-6 GD); 7.Carapichaima East 4 points (-20 GD); 8.St Augustine 0 point.