Soca parang tribute to Kenny J

Marcia Miranda - Angelo Marcelle

Soca Parang Fiesta will return in December and will pay tribute to the late entertainer Kenny J.

The evening will showcase popular seasonal music as well as selections from the extensive repertoire of Kenny J performed by some of the top names in the soca parang genre, a media release said.

The event features Crazy, Marcia Miranda, Cro Cro, Alicia Jaggasar, Sugar Aloes, Marilyn Williams, Eddie Charles, Ninja, Bindley B and Poser, backed by The A Team and performing their popular hits.

The talented Xavier Strings, known for their fusion of Caribbean and folk music using the violin and other instruments, as well as parang champions Los Alumnos De San Juan, will give additional entertainment.

The two-day event is scheduled for December 10 at The Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, and December 11 at the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

The late Kenwrick Joseph, aka Kenny J, was known for his double-entendre Christmas ditties such as Paintbrush, Alexander and Hush Your Mouth.

There will be door prizes for patrons.