Parang festival to launch in Arima

Alicia Jaggasar, president of the National Parang Association. - File Photo/SUREASH CHOLAI

The National Parang Festival is once again open to the public and will begin with a grand launch at the Santa Rosa First People’s Community Centre on October 15.

The celebrations begin with Holy Mass at Santa Rosa RC Church from 6 pm, to be followed by a procession to the community centre, the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) said in a media release.

The theme for this year’s festival is Parranda Para Siempre. Although this season is not in competition mode, after two years of no live performances – with the exception of Por Fin Parranda and the launch of the Orquesta Nacional de Parranda de Trinidad y Tobago – the association decided it was bringing back parang from the memories of yore – very reminiscent of the house parang style and format.

“We were hoping for a more dynamic festival this year, but due to a lack of financial resources, we could not present such a production which folks are accustomed seeing from year to year,” president of NPATT Alicia Jaggasar said in the release. “Instead, we decided to celebrate the season the way parranderos do best – by offering our gift of music and song in the humblest way possible – a house parang. We want folks to bring their coolers and enjoy.”

Parranderos will journey through different communities sharing Christmas cheer, ending on January 7, 2023 – celebrating the Epiphany on January 6.

Bands to appear at Saturday’s launch are Los Buenos Parranderos, Los Amigos Cantadores, Los Alumnos de San Juan, Los Ruisenores, Los Parranderos de UWI, and Herencia Venezolana. This launch will also serve as a collaboration with the Santa Rosa First Peoples community as its members celebrate their Day of Recognition.

In addition to the Santa Rosa First People, NPATT has also collaborated with Gayelle TV, Exodus Steel Orchestra, Café Mariposa, the Arima Borough Council, as well as Sacred Heart RC of Buenos Ayres and St Anthony’s RC Church of Point Fortin, the release said.

“We are grateful to our collaborators who have offered us support this season,” Jaggasar said.

The festival will continue fortnightly. The dates and venues, including other highlight events are:

October 15 – Launch of Season 2022: Parranda Para Siempre Santa Rosa First People’s Community Centre, Arima

October 29 ­– Parranda Para Siempre Sacred Heart RC, Buenos Ayres

November 12 – Parranda Para Siempre Cafe Mariposa, Lopinot

November 19 –Parranda es La Vida: Junior Parang Festival (primary school competition) TBA

November 20 – Parranda es La Vida (secondary school competition) TBA

November 25 – Divas of Parang, Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain

November 26 – Parranda Para Siempre, Exodus panyard, Tunapuna

December 10 – Parranda Para Siempre, St Joseph

December 16 – El Aroma De Parang, Arima

January 7 – Les Rois: Parranda Para Siempre St Anthony’s RC, Pt Fortin

Parranda Para Siempre events are scheduled to begin at 8 pm, with a cover charge of $100. The cover charge for the Les Rois event is $50.

For more info on Parranda Para Siempre and other events, follow NPATT on Facebook and Instagram or call the hotline number at 477-8891.