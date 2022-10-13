Manzanilla notch back-to-back wins in SSFL East Zone

Manzanilla Secondary School football team have shown form in recent matches in the SSFL East Zone. -

MANZANILLA Secondary have earned back-to-back victories in the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) East Zone Boys Championship after a disappointing start to the season.

Manzanilla were winless after six matches recording two draws and four losses.

On October 7, Manzanilla grabbed their first win of the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Holy Cross College.

Haseem Navarro scored a brace and Tevin Pantor was also on target.

On Tuesday, in match day eight, Manzanilla notched another win crushing Valencia Secondary 6-2.

Jean Pierre Reyes was the star for Manzanilla netting a hat-trick.

Scoring one goal apiece for Manzanilla were Josiah Phillip, Keshawn Diaz and Jadon Remy.

Darion Bridgemohan scored a brace for Valencia.

In another match eight result, El Dorado East Secondary defeated Five Rivers Secondary 2-1.

Arima North Secondary lead the East Zone with 19 points, followed by El Dorado East with 14 points and Manzanilla with eight points.

Valencia are fourth, Five Rivers are fifth and Holy Cross are last in the standings.