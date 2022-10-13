Kwesi Browne begins World Champs quest on Thursday

Kwesi Browne - ANGELO MARCELLE

TRINIDAD AND Tobago cyclist Kwesi Browne begins his men’s keirin quest at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Saint Quentin En Yvenlines, France, on Thursday, from 8 am (TT time).

Browne lines up in heat three of five and must win the heat to automatically qualify to round two. If he does not top the field of five other international cyclists, Browne will have a final chance of qualifying via the repechage.

He lines up alongside Australian Matthew Richardson, Chinese Yu Zhou, Colombian Kevin Quintero, Frenchman Melvin Landerneau and German Marc Jurczyk.

Browne will also contest the sprint event without his compatriot Nicholas Paul, who was forced to close off his season owing to a collarbone fracture sustained while training in Switzerland eight days ago.

The pair made their Olympic debut in Tokyo last year.

Additionally, endurance cyclist Akil Campbell is also expected to contest the men’s scratch and elimination races over the weekend.