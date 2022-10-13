Cycling legend Emile Abraham returns for Tobago Classic

Emile Abraham -

VETERAN NATIONAL road cycling legend Emile Abraham makes a return to his home circuit for the 34th edition of the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) which pedals off with the first of three stages, on Friday.

Abraham, 48, a multiple national road champion, holds the most TICC wins (three) and has been competing in the Classic since it was first held in 1986.

The Tobagonian confirmed that his preparations ahead of this year’s edition weren’t ideal owing to work commitments.

Abraham, a 2007 Pan American Games silver medallist, said, “I am happy the event is on again. It is a family event and home style event for Tobago tourism.”

But two-time TICC winner Oscar Pachon (Colombia) remains in the hunt to match Abraham’s title feat. Pachon, 35, who will represent local club Team Raiders, has already arrived in Tobago and is eager to compete.

He copped the overall trophy in 2014 and 2018 and his fourth place finish in the Gran Premio Collimo, Mexico, less than a week ago, affirms him a keen contender.

Speaking from Mexico earlier this week, Abraham pointed out that he is ready.

“I’m in very good condition for the tour and happy that it returns this year. I am very attracted to the landscapes, the warmth of the people of Tobago and its mountains,” he said, reflecting on the event’s scenic courses.

Race director Jeff Charles anticipates a welcome return to the premier road cycling event after a two-year hiatus owing to covid19.

Despite post-pandemic challenges, he remains upbeat for the annual race, which features an array of local, regional and international cyclists.

“We are ready and excited to go. We have made some cuts in different areas, but the event should more or less be very much like before just a scaled down version.

“The money is less and the stages are less. We have less cyclists but I think it’s going to be a great four days of cycling,” Charles said.

When sport was allowed to resume in full in February, TICC’s organising committee decided to reduce the size of the event, which was first held in 1986.

“We anticipated some challenges. So we did not want to go full scale given the economic and logistic realities. However, based on how things go, we really want to ramp it up in 2023 and 2024,” he added.

Charles confirmed that several of the TT’s top riders may not participate this year. TT will be represented by seven cyclists in division one.

Stage one pedals off on Friday at Milford Road Extension, Shaw Park from 8 am.

International and division one cyclists battle over ten laps (100km) while division two complete five laps division three and casual bikers, two laps.

Stage two is the Wilson Road criterium in Scarborough on Saturday (8 am), and sees division one riders race over 60 laps (50km).

Saturday’s third and final stage is the 120km Tour of Tobago, from 7 am. Riders depart the Scarborough Esplanade pedal around the island before returning to finish on the Esplanade.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s edition was reduced to three stages, from its usual five.

The opening ceremony will be hosted on Thursday at the cyclists’ village at Johnstons Apartments, Store Bay, Crown Point.

Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris is expected to deliver the feature address.

Sponsoring the TICC are National Gas Company (NGC), Prime Minister’s Sport and Culture Fund, bmobile, Montecci Bikes, Econo Car Rentals, Agostini Insurance, Crown Point Hotel, Caribbean Bottlers Limited, Carib Brewery and Brydens.