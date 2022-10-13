Climate change and the Caroni

A resident of Ibis Gardens surveys the eroding bank of the Caroni River. - Darren Bahaw

THE EDITOR: How can the Caroni River be fixed so that it will not burst its banks? How many dredgings during the year will be of use? How many times can the river banks be strengthened? How can anyone realistically deal with soil erosion as the sea eats up the shoreline?

Year after year the flooding gets more excessive. Surviving the floods, destruction of expensive amenities and loss of crops are ongoing problems. People just have to move on and wait for the next year.

How effective is each regional corporation at preventing more homes being built on the river banks and low-lying areas? Who stops citizens from changing water courses? Who allows contractors to put up buildings that cause more flooding in communities? Why are citizens still throwing garbage into rivers?

There has to be an agreed limit as to just how much the government – any government – can reasonably be expected to achieve each rainy season. A landslide is a very dangerous thing. How quickly and effectively can a landslide be repaired? It cannot be done during continuous pouring rain, yet you get ministers grumbling about neglect and having to wait.

The OPDM cannot seriously prepare without a crystal ball. I am not being facetious. A change in government will make no difference to the pain and suffering experienced when people are flooded out. Citizens are reporting each year being worse than the one before. Climate change is here to stay.

How many more millions – or billions – will be needed to prevent the Caroni and other small tributaries from overflowing?

Kudos to the citizens who patiently wait for the flood waters to recede. It is very brave to sit and play cards and have some drinks while waiting. A “been there/done that” response to a stressful situation.

How much financial relief can reasonably be expected? Should each regional corporation be given sufficient money to responsibly effect their own river bank, pothole and landslide repairs?

Money from where? The logical answer will be from property taxation but who wants to walk/swim down that road?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin