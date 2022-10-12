Where is the support for teens in Iran?

Support for women in Iran by women in Beirut, Lebanon. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: For four weeks there have been violent protests in Iran, emanating from the death of 22-year- old Mahsa Amini, who was in the custody of the morality police. It is claimed she did not wear her hijab properly, as bits of her hair were showing. It is alleged she was beaten to death.

Her death has sparked nationwide protests in Iran with women removing their hijabs and burning them. Protests have now grown internationally with women cutting their hair in solidarity with the women in Iran and demanding that they be unshackled and given their dignity and freedom.

Nowhere in the Qur’an is the word hijab used for a woman’s head-covering. It is unfortunate that the hijab has now become the symbol of the Islamic faith, while the beautiful codes of conduct and morality that are enjoined in the Qur’an are ignored, particularly by Muslim men.

Are the Muslim women’s organisations in the country in support of the tyranny that is inflicted upon some of the Muslim teenage girls who are leading the protests? Where are your voices for these teens, who simply go missing after they are arrested?

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity