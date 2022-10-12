Toussaint stars for Police in Indoor Hockey League

Akim Toussaint (right) FILE PHOTO

NATIONAL hockey captain Akim Toussaint scored twice to guide Police to a convincing 7-3 victory over Notre Dame when action in the TT Hockey Board Indoor League began at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, last weekend.

Notre Dame started quickly in the open men’s division match as Danil Trancoso scored two early goals to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Police then dominated the contest scoring six unanswered goals.

Toussaint was on target twice and, scoring one goal apiece, were Nicholas Grant, Roger Daniel, Antonio Quashie and Dwain Quan Chan.

Chad Pedro pulled a goal back for Notre Dame to make it 6-3, before Quashie found the back of the net again to round off the scoring.

In other men’s division contests, Defence Force and Paragon played to a 4-4 draw, Defence Force edged Malvern 4-3 and Queen’s Park crushed Notre Dame 15-0.

In the Under-19 boys division, Alex Rowe netted two goals to propel Queen’s Park to a 4-1 win over Malvern. Aiden Elias and Nicholas Siu Butt also scored for Queen’s Park and Zachary Elias grabbed a consolation item for Malvern.

Staying in that division, Queen’s Park were held to a 1-1 draw by SHAPE and Fatima eased past Malvern 7-2.

OTHER RESULTS –

Trinity (Second) Men’s Division: Queen’s Park def Carib 3-1; SHAPE def Fatima 9-5; Paragon def Malvern 2-2.

Open/Trinity Women: Magnolia def Ventures 12-1; Paragon (Open) def Paragon (Trinity) 23-1; Paragon (Open) def Ventures (Trinity) 13-2.

Trinity Women: Police def Notre Dame 31-0; Harvard def Notre Dame 5-0; Police def Paragon 7-2.

Mixed Veterans: Police def Notre Dame 11-1; Queen’s Park def Shape 18-2; Fatima drew with Malvern 1-1.