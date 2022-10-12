Teens among three held for Maraval robbery

Stock photo source: Pixabay

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were among three people held for the robbery of a man in Maraval on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were on patrol on Saddle Road, Maraval, near Vallot Street, at around 12.30 pm, when they noticed two men, one holding a gun, searching the pockets of a man.

The officers approached the men, but they ran away.

In collaboration with the St Clair CID and the Air Guard, the officers conducted a search and arrested a 22-year-old Diego Martin man in a Nissan B13, whom they suspect was the getaway driver.

The car was reported stolen in Santa Cruz on August 14 and was found to have false licence plates.

A black Smith and Wesson pistol was allegedly found in his possession.

Police later found the two teenagers hiding in an abandoned house in Harold Street, Boissiere Village, Maraval.

Investigators said documents belonging to the robbery victim were found in the front yard of a house nearby.

The men are expected to be questioned and charged for robbery with aggravation.