Take note of what is happening in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: Just a few months ago, the city of Port of Spain seemed like it was under attack, as protesters were strategic with fiery protests in certain areas.

We saw many trying to find a way out of downtown and out of the city.

Drivers who were stuck in traffic on the highways, Lady Young Road, Eastern Main Road and even around the Savannah were extremely concerned, somewhat fearful and eager to get out of the jams and to the safety of their homes.

Many in TT have a way of forgetting…way too easily. It's either many forget or just choose to ignore warning signs of things to come.

The heinous crimes – even over the last week – in this country have been unbearable to come to terms with.

I agree that maybe the US could share their information but I don't believe the US embassies are in the habit of sharing information directly with the public, but with governments.

We all need to take note of the things happening in our country and be truthful about the path we are on.

LYSTRA WALLACE

via e-mail