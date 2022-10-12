Suspect held for Whim shooting

Police officers cordon off an area in Whim, Tobago where a shooting occured, on Wednesday. Photo by David Reid

A suspect has been detained in connection with the shooting of a Whim man on Wednesday.

Police said around 10 am, residents of Philadelphia Trace reported hearing gunshots and discovered Omari Sobers with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital and was due to have surgery.

Scarborough CID is investigating.

Sobers' shooting came less than a week after a man chopped Deon Daniel, of Idlewild Trace, to death.

Daniel worked for the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

Police said shortly after 8 pm last Friday, a relative went to visit Daniel and found him lying face down in a pool of blood with chop wounds. There were reports that he had had an argument with other people earlier that day.

Scarborough police and Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating that killing.