St Benedict's aim to go top in SSFL Group A

St Anthony's College Aalon Wilson-Wright, left, steals the ball St Benedict's College Ephraim Brown during the teams' Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division match at the St Anthony's College Ground on September 26. - AYANNA KINSALE

ST BENEDICT'S College will aim to leapfrog Fatima College and move into first place when round six matches are held in Group A of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership Division, on Wednesday.

Fatima College are in first place in Group A with ten points, only ahead of St Benedict’s on goal difference. St Benedict's will play last placed St Augustine Secondary at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, from 3.30 pm.

Before the match between St Benedict's and St Augustine, Pleasantville Secondary and Carapichaima East Secondary will square off at 1.30 pm at the same venue.

The first and second placed teams in Group A at the end of the group phase will qualify for the semifinals. Three rounds are remaining in Group A.

WEDNESDAY’S FIXTURES: Pleasantville vs Carapichaima East, Ato Boldon Stadium, 1.30 pm; St Benedict’s vs St Augustine, Ato Boldon Stadium, 3.30 pm.