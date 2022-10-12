Sport Ministry gives almost $1m to athletes, groups

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. File photo/Sureash Cholai

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe distributed just under $1 million to recipients from the ministry’s National Rewards and Incentive, Elite Athlete Assistance Programme (EAAP) and Community Action for Revival Empowerment (CARE) grant.

A total of $985,414 was disbursed to 11 recipients.

They included athletes such as Commonwealth Games medallists Jereem Richards and Machel Cedenio and Olympic long jumper Tyra Gittens.

Organisations Colour Splash TT Foundation, Five Rivers Community Council, Fun With Aunty Tova and Golden Eagle Group, Garden Jewelz Foundation, Golden Eagle Group, Innovators of Tomorrow, Olympia Gymnastics Club and the Soul Oasis Cultural Ambassadors also received funding.

Cudjoe said, “I want to congratulate all of you on the work you are doing. We are happy that we are able to provide the necessary assistance to these hard-working community groups that are very passionate about community development.

“To the athletes: what you do, how you do, the poise, the way you carry yourself, you never disappoint. On the winning side or the losing side, you still come out a winner just by the way you carry yourself.

“You show the rest of the world what TT has to offer, our resilience, strength and perseverance. I thank you for your service to TT”

Also on hand to present cheques was Lionel Sampson, supervisor II of the ministry’s community development division.