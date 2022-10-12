Sinanan fears $200k flap gate theft could cause flooding

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, left, and Director of Drainage Katherine Badloo-Doerga with other officials from his ministry speaking about the stolen flap gate behind them. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says that the theft of a flap gate from the East Dry River, can have dire consequences for nearby residents and visitors to Port of Spain, as it can lead to flooding.

The flap gate which serves as a cover to the entry of an underground drainage system on the outskirts of the city was reported missing by workers from the Ministry of Works and Transport on Monday evening during a site visit.

Officials said the gate is roughly four feet in length and width and weighs almost a metric tonne.

Speaking with reporters during a visit to the area on Tuesday, Sinanan described the theft as "heartbreaking" and said while the ministry was committed to improving the quality of infrastructure, it was difficult in the face of thefts and vandalism.

Referring to the destruction of pumps near the light house on South Quay, Port of Spain, earlier this year, Sinanan said flooding in the city could have been avoided if not for vandalism.

"We spent I think it was about $20 million on the pump at the lighthouse there.

"That pump worked perfectly until it was vandalised, and since it was vandalised we have seen flooding again on South Quay.

“The reason for that is because the pumps we have brought in are temporary pumps and they don't have the capacity, and we actually have someone go in to start the pumps; sometimes that happens late, so yes we would have a lot of flooding incidents that could have been avoided."

Sinanan noted that the theft of the gate happened on the same day that members of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association staged a protest outside of his Valsayn home over claims that he lobbied against the scrap iron industry to the Cabinet.

He noted that while he could not say whether the theft of the gate and the protest were related, there was need to regulate the scrap iron industry and referred to instances where various public items were stolen or vandalised as a result of rogue scrap dealers.

"We have lost millions of dollars in theft from manhole covers, the pumps have been vandalised, you see what's happening to the gates there, we're losing street signs where they are actually cutting down the street signs and moving away with it, so we are a victim of the theft of scrap iron – and it's not scrap iron, these are materials that are in use."

He added that he was not discouraged by the protests and said while he understood the difficulties scrap iron dealers were experiencing over a ban on the export of scrap iron, it was necessary to clamp down on thefts and hoped the regularisation would be completed soon.

Sinanan noted that a new flap gate would have to be ordered to replace the stolen one but said in the meantime, a smaller gate would have to be used instead.

The pipe which was covered by the stolen flap gate took water from the eastbound lane of the Beetham Highway, the Central Market and Picadilly Street.

Speaking with reporters, director of drainage for the Ministry of Works and Transport Katherine Badloo-Doerga said that the missing flap gate could potentially lead to flooding when the water level of the East Dry River rises.

"What that means is once the St Anns River rises, the water will back up into the Beetham Highway, the Central Market and Picadilly (Street).

"This is the same drain that takes the water out of those areas, now that we don't have a floodgate to keep the water from going in when we have high tides and when the water level is high it will be a serious problem when we get heavy rains, and our own Sea Lots pump house will be underwater."

Badloo-Doerga said the cost of the flap gate was originally $200,000.

Contacted for comment a police officer in the Port of Spain Division said he was not particularly surprised to hear about the gate's theft as bandits were becoming more organised and resourceful.

"Those guys in these places are very organised. If they have to get a lift or a van with a hoist to move something they will find it and get it done.

"The average policeman may pass them while they're doing this on the highway and dismiss it as a legitimate exercise from the ministry or whoever, not knowing that they are criminals."