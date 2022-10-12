SAGHS Sea Serpents make encouraging debut at Dragon Boat Festival

SAGHS Sea Serpents Dragon Boat Club - JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

ST AUGUSTINE Girls’ High School (SAGHS) Sea Serpents Dragon Boat Club made its competitive debut at the 15th annual Chinese Arrival Dragon Boat Festival over the weekend.

At Skallywag Bay Adventure Park in Chaguaramas, the 34-member team braved first-timer nerves and choppy waters to officially announce their presence on the local marine circuit.

The team is a new one, established in 2019, but curtailed by the pandemic up until early this year, when domestic sport restrictions were lifted. The sport’s return has now piqued the interest of students there.

Newsday spoke to SAGHS captain Jada Harripaul on day one of the event and she confirmed there was a bit of nervousness getting on to the water for the first time, competitively.

“It’s all new to us. A few of us have seen regattas before but have never actually been out on the water. The first heat that we did, we had a little constructive criticism but we’re looking to improve.

“When we first started in 2019, the team was smaller. And when we started back this year, we had more new members. We had a little adjustment period post-pandemic but we’re pushing on. There’s strong interest in the sport now,” said the sixth form student.

SAGHS has an Under-16 and U-21 team. The newcomers went up against the likes of Bishop Anstey High School, St Joseph’s Convent (Port of Spain) and Holy Name Convent.

Initially, they were doing joint training with a boys’ school, but “there were a little complications” and SAGHS decided to form their own team.

They currently train with Hydro Warriors and Dragons of the Caribbean’s Zaheer Mohammed. SAGHS’ team hits the water on the west coast every Sunday while also incorporating onshore exercises.

They are still however, acclimatising to the unforgiving marine elements.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking at first, having to wait to on to the water, going out for the first time, with choppy conditions. The water plays a big factor with how you feel on the boat and making sure it doesn’t flip over. It was very new for everyone,” Harripaul added.

Despite not finishing in winners' row on their first regatta attempt, the SAGHS team is determined to continue growing in their new-found sport.

Harripaul lauded her teammates’ stellar efforts and sees a bright future ahead for dragon boat racing at the academically-inclined institution.

“Winning is not our main focus right now. We need to continue feeling it out, see what our strengths and weaknesses are and just push and do our best.

“We have a lot power packed into our team so we’re a definite work-in-progress. It’s to just give out everything we have and represent the school well,” she closed.