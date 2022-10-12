Rowley’s big gamble

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The 2023 budget presentation suggests that the PNM is gambling on the east-west corridor showing faith in its leadership to deliver them out of the economic morass this country is in.

How else can one explain budget measures which include: an insistence on a four per cent salary increase to public sector workers, increases in fuel prices and air and ferry transportation, the imminent introduction of property tax and signals of rate increases in water and electricity?

Notwithstanding, there are a few benefits, such as: one-time transport grant to those on social grants, income tax relief for some, a thank-you grant to health workers and promises of greater access to housing. This at a time when the population is facing escalating price increases emanating from the fall-out caused by the Ukraine war and supply-chain difficulties.

This is not to say the country is not in a very difficult position and bitter medicine is not warranted. However, one is reminded of the fates of previous leaders – George Chambers, ANR Robinson, even Patrick Manning – who adopted similar approaches given the culture of Trinidadians/Tobagonians who have been spoilt, living above their means for years, having grown accustomed to expenditure patterns in excess of their income-earning capacities.

This was encouraged by some past governments that acceded to the pressure of trade unions by granting wage increases not in alignment with productivity increases and revenue projections but buttressed by extensive borrowings and escalating debt-to-GDP ratios. Should this practice be allowed to continue? Or should a government take the bull by the horns at a stage before the bull gorges its victim, leaving no choice but life-threatening surgery?

Also, what is so bad about referring public sector wage negotiations to the Industrial Court staffed by many former union leaders? What I glean the Prime Minister to be requesting of the population, while not dismissing their plight in trying to preserve their standard of living, is an understanding that sacrifice is needed now in order to avoid imminent disaster.

People cry out for improved road maintenance, a more reliable water supply, cheaper food and other basic goods, all of which require scarce foreign exchange outlays. Therefore, he is begging for a time-out like in basketball that would allow him to put things in place to address this scourge of underdevelopment and drag this country up by its boot straps.

All our past leaders put forward visions – Dr Williams (industrialisation-Point Lisas), George Chambers (fete over, back to work), Basdeo Panday (national unity), Patrick Manning (Vision 2020), Kamla Persad-Bissessar (population growth poles) and Keith Rowley (developed country status). Will we deny Dr Rowley this opportunity?

Many people point to the imposition of an injunction preventing teachers from taking strike action as unprecedented, utterances my ministers that they want all of their benefits and behavioural changes regarding fuel consumption as negative. But aren’t tough measures required?

The disruption to the economy emanating from teachers’ protest action will precipitate a ripple effect, slowing the economy at a time when all hands on deck are required to grow the economy out of years of budget deficits. Policy managers also have to be paid at levels that make their effort worthwhile and help reduce corruption temptation.

The fulfilment of all dreams requires sacrifice. Are we ready for the challenge?

Finally, does economics trump politics? One writer says yes. I will caution that this is correct if the unconvinced who are hurting is persuaded to be so guided. Therefore, I urge leaders to communicate, communicate, communicate. Forget talk about coal pot, bicycle-riding, freeness, readings of budget presentations or bus service complaints. The Al-Rawi way is the best example.

D THOMAS

Port of Spain