Register for maxi mania trivia

- Angelo Marcelle

The SDG Amazing Race continues with a trivia game on SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being on October 15.

The SDG Amazing Race is a series of competitions being hosted by the UN team in Trinidad and Tobago.

The game takes place at the Aranjuez Savannah from 3-5 pm.

Participants have to sign up a team of four people to ride in a maxi for ten minutes and correctly answer as many questions on good health in TT. No prior knowledge required, just come and have fun, said a media release. The team with most points at the end of the ten-minute ride wins the game.

This event is being jointly hosted by the UN Resident Co-ordinator's Office and PAHO/WHO, the UN's health agency.

The winning team will get trophies and all participants will receive prizes and a special SDG Amazing Race T-shirt.

Sign up is free. Only five team spots available.