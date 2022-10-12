Red Force open Super50 title defence against CCC

Red Force players celebrate with the Super50 trophy after beating Guyana Jaguars in the final at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, on February 27, 2021. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES. -

DEFENDING CG United Super50 Cup champions TT Red Force will open their title defence against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba on October 31.

The tournament returns on October 29 for the first time since February 2021.

The West Indies Academy team and CCC will join the six regional franchise teams to contest the Super50 Cup, to be played in Antigua and Trinidad from October 29-November 19.

Red Force will defend their title and host Zone A featuring the Windward Islands Volcanoes, Guyana Harpy Eagles and CCC. Zone B will feature hosts Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions and the West Indies Academy.

On Wednesday, a Cricket West Indies media release said the tournament will give players the opportunity to catch the eye of the selectors.

“The 2022 edition of the region’s pre-eminent 50-over white-ball competition also marks the start of the countdown towards the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and an opportunity for players across the West Indies to push for consideration and selection for the West Indies One-Day International team.”

For the first time, the West Indies Academy will feature in the tournament and those players will have the development opportunity to play List A cricket against the best in the Caribbean.

“This opportunity is part of the academy programme’s main objectives of bridging the gap between youth and professional cricket in the region,” the CWI release said. “The West Indies Emerging Players side famously won the Super50 Cup in 2019 and six of those players have since gone on to represent the West Indies.”

The Zone A matches in Trinidad will be split equally between the BLCA and Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) in St Clair.

Zone B matches will be played in Antigua at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) and Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

Each team will play six group matches, playing each of their zone competitors twice. The top two teams from each zone will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played at the SVRS on November 16 and 17.

The CG United Super50 Cup final will be at the same venue on November 19.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave said people in the Caribbean can anticipate the Super50 Cup.

“The 2022 CG United Super50 Cup promises to be an action-packed event for our fans to feast on exciting cricket rivalries and for players to push for selection to the West Indies. This year’s tournament features some of the region’s best and upcoming talent competing to win the CG United Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy.”

Grave is satisfied that the West Indies Academy and CCC will be involved.

“We are looking forward to seeing the West Indies Academy and CCC play against our professional regional teams and expect the competition to provide them with an excellent development opportunity. This will help to broaden the pool of players being exposed to highest levels of competition at the regional level.”

He thanked the sponsors for their support.

“CWI welcomes and thanks title partners CG United for their continued sponsorship of the CG United Super50 Cup, as their investment has proved invaluable to the development of the game in the region.”

MATCH SCHEDULE

Zone A

Matches at BLCA start at 2 pm; matches at QPO start at 9 am

October 31: Red Force vs CCC, BLCA; Volcanoes vs Harpy Eagles, QPO

November 2: Red Force v Harpy Eagles, BLCA; CCC vs Volcanoes, QPO

November 5: Harpy Eagles v CCC, BLCA; Red Force vs Volcanoes, QPO

November 7: Volcanoes v Harpy Eagles, BLCA; Red Force v CCC, QPO

November 9: CCC vs Volcanoes, BLCA; Red Force vs Harpy Eagles, QPO

November 12: Red Force vs Volcanoes, BLCA; Harpy Eagles v CCC, QPO

Zone B

Matches at SVRS start at 2 pm unless otherwise stated; matches at CCG start at 9 am

October 29: Hurricanes vs West Indies Academy, SVRS, 1 pm

November 1: Hurricanes vs Scorpions, SVRS, 1 pm; West Indies Academy v Pride, CCG

November 3: Pride vs Scorpions, SVRS

November 5: Scorpions v West Indies Academy, SVRS, 9 am

November 6: Hurricanes v Pride, SVRS

November 8: Pride v Scorpions, SVRS

November 9: Hurricanes v West Indies Academy, SVRS

November 11: West Indies Academy vs Pride, SVRS; Hurricanes vs Scorpions at CCG

November 13: Hurricanes v Pride, SVRS

November 14: Scorpions v West Indies Academy, SVRS

PLAYOFFS

November 16: Semi-final One – Winner of Zone A v Second of Zone B, SVRS

November 17: Semi-final Two – Winner of Zone B v Second of Zone A, SVRS

November 19: FINAL, SVRS