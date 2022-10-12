Procession after Explainer’s funeral on Friday

Veteran calypsonian Winston “Explainer” Henry - Photo by Roger Jacob

The funeral of calypsonian Winston “Explainer” Henry will be held on October 14 at 9.30 am at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Savannah.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) PR department shared the details with the media on Wednesday.

The veteran calypsonian died on October 7 at 74. He was best known for his classics such as Lorraine and Ras Mass.

A procession will move along Frederick Street to Independence Square, TUCO added.

There will also be a public viewing on Thursday between 10 am and 12 pm at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

People are being asked to wear something red for “love, strength and victory.”

Many paid tribute to the late calypsonian when news of his death spread.

President Paula-Mae Weekes said in a post on the Office of the President's Facebook page that every Trinidadian of a certain age could sing at least one verse and chorus from Lorraine.

She added, “A member of the distinguished society of TT by virtue of being awarded the Hummingbird Medal Gold, Winston “ Explainer" Henry leaves us with a slew of soca songs by which to remember him and remember him we will.”

Drawing on the lyrics of Lorraine, she said farewell to Explainer on his “final flight” and added that she was confident pan would be jamming on his arrival.