Power back in Tobago after island-wide outage

TTEC said power to Tobago was restored within minutes after a disturbance at the Cove Power Station, on Wednesday, led to a island-wide outage. - JEFF K MAYERS

A disturbance at the Cove Power Station led to an island-wide outage in Tobago on Wednesday. A brief statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission said the outage occurred around 11.33am.

TTEC said restoration of power started within four minutes of the outage, starting at Milford Bay, Crown Point, Bon Accord and environs.

It added within half an hour, most customers were back on supply and at 12.31pm all customers were restored.

TTEC said the root cause of the disturbance is being investigated.