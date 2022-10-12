Miami carnival mourns Explainer

The late calypsonian Winston "Explainer Henry - File Photo/ROGER JACOB

Heavy showers threatened to drown the hopes and dreams of thousands of masqueraders in Florida last Sunday as more than half of the day was spent sheltering and avoiding pools of water at the Miami Dade County Fair and Expo Center.

However, just as hopes were waning after 2 pm, the sun returned to clear the path for the annual Miami Broward One Carnival parade of the bands.

The parade followed months of preparations and weeks of festivities, intense competitions and an influx of carnival lovers from across the diaspora, Overtime Media said in a release.

Trinijunglejuice kicked off the action on Thursday night with is annual Arrivals fete poolside at the Nautilus by Arlo Hotel on Collins Avenue. The Welcome to the Jungle theme brought out the "chupidness," as patrons laid waste to branches and trees while frolicking to the sounds of a DJ cast which included King Nando, Team Joy, Barrier Hype, DeeBlaze, The Hypeman, Nuphoric, Walsh Fire and Private Ryan.

On Friday, the Panorama competition was thrust into mourning as news of the death of calypso icon Winston "Explainer" Henry reverberated throughout the Caribbean community. A great friend to the Miami Broward One Carnival Organising Committee, Explainer will certainly be missed and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on in the hearts of many, Chairperson of the committee Joan Justin said, "I'm still in shock, because we became really close over the past year especially, and had been talking almost daily over the past few months, and there was no indication that he was unwell or that anything was wrong with him. He will be sorely missed and we will have to discuss fitting tributes, but right now I think we're all just in shock..."

J'Ouvert took place at Fairgrounds on Saturday morning, but along with various colours of paint, powder and assorted liquids also came heavy dark-grey clouds and intermittent showers. On this day, the showers were insufficient to mar the festivities, but definitely made this J'Ouvert experience a lot cooler than in previous years.

Miami Carnival 2022 was positively charged with the energy of carnival celebrations returning across the region, throughout many US states and the diaspora, and now exists in an interesting position at the start of the tenth month, with the new addition of Tobago's carnival happening at the end of October. Surely, this will contribute to increased productivity in the creative sector with both carnivals now poised to lead in and lean in to the mecca of them all in Trinidad and effectively creating what appears destined to become a never-ending Carnival season around the globe.