Marlon King's retrial set for November 1

MARLON King’s new trial for the murder of his stepdaughter Amy Emily Annamunthodo is definitively set to start on November 1, before a jury, in the San Fernando High Court.

The date was confirmed on Wednesday, during a virtual hearing before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas.

The trial will be held in person, but in keeping with practice directions, King will not be brought to the court, but will follow the trial virtually from the prison.

On July 29, 2021, the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial after upholding King's appeal against conviction.

Annamunthodo, four, was tortured and beaten to death in 2006. King was charged with killing the child at his home at Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella. He was in a common-law relationship with Annamunthodo’s mother, Anita.

Medical evidence was led that Amy was burnt with cigarettes an hour before she died. She suffered multiple internal and external injuries.

King is represented by attorneys Mario Merritt and Karunaa Bisramsingh. Maria Lyons-Edwards is prosecuting.