Kristian Boodoosingh races to Radical Caribbean Cup lead

Barbados's Zane Maloney (left) and TT's Kristian Boodosingh compete in a Radical SR3 race at the Wallerfield Raceway on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY NICHOLAS BHAJAN. -

A SOLID performance from Trinidad and Tobago’s Kristian Boodoosingh at the 2022 Radical Caribbean Cup stage three over the weekend, saw him overtake Guyanese Krisitian Jeffrey to take pole position on the standings, with one leg to go.

At the Frankie Boodram International Raceway, Wallerfield, on Sunday, Boodoosingh bettered Jeffrey in all three Radical races.

He now holds a slim but crucial 15-point lead heading into the final set of races, which speeds off at South Dakota, Guyana, on November 12-13.

The TT race car driver was second in his first race, behind Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Formula 3 champion Zane Maloney (Barbados), who competed as a non-scoring guest driver.

Maloney completed the 15-lap course in ten minutes, 41.533 seconds (10:41.533) and set a new qualifying and race lap record.

Boodoosingh came in just behind in 10:48.60 while Stuart Maloney crossed the finish line 10:53.061 and Jeffrey, who came into the third leg as leader, clocked 10:54.726 and rounded off the top four.

Boodoosingh however, sped to victory in race two, in an improved time of 10:45.540. Maloney was second, Mark Maloney third and Jeffrey, seventh.

Maloney returned to the top of the rostrum in the third race but Boodoosingh kept close and was again second, Maloney (S) third and Jeffrey fourth.

Prior to the third leg, Boodoosingh trailed Jeffrey by 25 points with Jamaica’s Senna Summerbell and Bajan Sean Maloney completing the top four.

Sunday’s results propelled the TT racer from second on the series standings to first, on 178 points, while Jeffrey remains in the hunt on 163 points.

The title will be won, in four weeks, by either driver, since third ranked Maloney (S) is on 85 points, and beyond contention for this year’s crown.

Boodoosingh’s performance also launched TT to the top of the Nations Cup, eight points ahead of former leader Guyana, with Barbados third and Jamaica fourth.