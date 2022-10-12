Indigenous art exhibition at Venezuelan Embassy

Indigenous art to be featured at an exhibition at the Venezuelan embassy in Port of Spain on Thursday. PHOTO COURTESY VENEZUELA EMBASSY -

The embassy of Venezuela will host an exhibition by TT indigenous Warao artist Nerukhi Ato Osei in commemoration of Indigenous Resistance Day.

The exhibition opens at 5:30 pm on Thursday at the embassy on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

Venezuelan ambassador Alvaro Sanchez Cordero said the exhibition is part of the activities planned by the Venezuelan government to commemorate the struggles of indigenous peoples, in 1492 in defence against the Spanish colonisers, after Italian explorer Christopher Columbus sailed to the American continent on behalf of the Spanish Crown.

Various demonstrations are held annually throughout Latin America to commemorate the Day of Indigenous Resistance, to recognise the perseverance, the struggle for their dignity, the cultural and human diversity of the original peoples of the continent.

Sanchez Cordero said there will be several special guests from the indigenous communities.

"We extend the invitation to the community in general to come to the embassy and be able to observe the Warao works, as well as their music, art and talent," he said.