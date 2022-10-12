Humphreys, Khellawan top Scotiabank Schools table tennis

Priyanka Khellawan (right) with her Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament Girls Under-19 gold medal at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on October 9, 2022. PHOTO COURTESY SHERDON PIERRE. -

SHERDON PIERRE

SAMUEL HUMPHREYS, representing Arima Government Secondary School, and Priyanka Khellawan of Naparima Girls College were crowned champions of the boys and girls Under-19 singles in the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament held on Sunday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Sunday.

The national junior player, Humphreys partnered with his schoolmate Antidio Renwich to claim the gold medal in the boys U-19 doubles event. He carried his unstoppable form into the singles event, beating Ameer Mohammed of Fyzabad Intermediate 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 in the final.

In the previous round, form five student Humphreys easily defeated Nirvan Narinesingh (Presentation College Chaguanas) 11-6, 11-3, 11-8 while Mohammed stopped Nicholas O'Young of Fatima College 15-13, 11-3, 6-11, 11-5.

Khellawan who also lifted the girls U-19 doubles title, as she got the better of ASJA Girls’ Rebekah Sterling 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7 in the singles final. En route to the final, Khellawan brushed aside Sariana Ramoutar of Holy Faith Convent 11-5, 11-3, 11-5, and Sterling made little work of Mikah Stroude (Naparima Girls College) winning 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

Trimont College student Gabriel John defeated St Anthony’s College’s Kymani Holder in straight sets 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 to triumph in the boys’ U-15 singles final. In the semi-final round, John won in straight sets again Kayode Lee of Trinity College East 11-6, 11-9, 11-5, but Holder had a tougher job in beating Fatima College’s Raees Elahie 13-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5.

Kaitlyn La Fon of St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph claimed the U-15 girls singles title in demanding fashion winning 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 over Karishma Persad of Lakshmi Girls. In the earlier round, La Fon had to battle from two sets down to beat Mia Mapp (Lakshmi Girls) 8-11, 6-11, 12-10, 15-13, 11-4).

Persad was stretched to five sets to defeat her Lakshmi Girls schoolmate Vaidikaa Singh 3-2 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 11-6.

Boys’ U-13 Singles – Gold: Josiah Joseph (Naparima Boys College); Silver: Jonathan Cottoy (St Mary`s College); Bronze: Yannic Lewis (Fatima College) and Josiah Manley (North Eastern College)

Girls’ U -13 Singles – Gold: Lyllana Boodhan (Lakshmi Girls); Silver: Ashlea Mohammed (ASJA Girls Tunapuna); Bronze: Shreya Maharaj (ASJA Girls) and Jerisse Elder (St Joseph’s Convent San Fernando).