Body in sheet found in Port of Spain
POLICE are trying to identify the body of a man who was found wrapped in a sheet on Duncan Street, Port of Spain early on Wednesday morning.
Police said the Port of Spain Task Force received a report of gunshots on Duncan Street at around 12.10 am.
Officers went to the scene and found the body wrapped in a bloody sheet.
The man was of African descent, slim built, about six foot tall, dark brown in complexion and had a beard and moustache. He was wearing multicoloured Hawaiian pants.
Investigators found eight spent shells and one live round of ammunition.
A district medical officer later ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
The Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) are continuing enquiries.
