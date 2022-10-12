Another fireworks request to the AG

Attorney General Reginald Armour - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Attorney General Reginald Armour.

By e-mails dated September 12, 19, 26 and October 3 and on behalf of our 79,524 members and followers, the Fireworks Action Coalition of TT has been asking for protection from the onslaught of fireworks this Divali season.

We note with trepidation that the Office of the Attorney General has neither acknowledged nor responded to our requests. This lack of response is disappointing, though not surprising, given the evolution of events surrounding the calls for the responsible use of fireworks and this Government's frequent insensitive responses to the cries of the people. Note:

1. Nineteen years ago the Law Reform Commission reported on the need to legislate fireworks.

2. In April 2020 the commission published a policy paper that stated, "The risks, nuisance and threat to national security associated with fireworks provide sufficient impetus for the industry to be strictly controlled."

3. A joint select committee of Parliament and the Environmental Management Authority have conducted studies on behalf of the Government and made responsible recommendations for the control and disbursement of fireworks.

4. Ninety-six per cent of respondents to the EMA survey thought increased measures to manage the disbursement of fireworks were required.

Notwithstanding the overwhelming consensus from the public and private sectors of the actions necessary to manage responsible use of fireworks, draft legislation contradicting all recommendations has been proposed by the Office of the Attorney General. Why?

The State has thus far failed in its duty of care to the vulnerable and we ask that you demonstrate some empathy and goodwill to those affected by fireworks and legislate responsible use of fireworks that will protect all vulnerable groups. Nineteen years of talk have simply been too much. Who are you protecting if not the citizens that are hurting?

ROGER MARSHALL

Fireworks Action

Coalition of TT