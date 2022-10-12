1 dead, 1 wounded in shoot-out with cops in Salybia

File photo

A 42-year-old man is dead and another man was wounded after a shoot-out with police in Salybia early on Wednesday morning.

The dead man was identified as Larry Vinas of Caigual village, Sangre Chiquito.

Police said the Eastern Division Task force were tipped off about a van possibly transporting dangerous drugs and illegal guns near Salybia Bay.

Officers say they went to the area at about 3 am and saw a group of men getting out of a fishing vessel docked on the shore, near the Salybia fishing depot.

Police confronted the men, who allegedly shot at the officers. Police shot back and the men scattered.

Police later found two men bleeding from gunshot wounds. They took the men to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where Vinas died. The second man is said to be in critical condition.