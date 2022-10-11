Workers must take charge of own affairs

THE EDITOR: So, what was expected has come to pass. The Government has referred the negotiations involving prisons, police, fire officers and teachers to the Special Tribunal. These workers are prohibited by law from taking strike action.

The Government will argue that it did not impose the four per cent, but that the Special Tribunal did.

Some union leaders may be pretty relieved because they can argue that they did not agree to the four per cent but that arbitration is binding on them and that they are law-abiding citizens and “what we go do.”

The Special Tribunal will accept the Government’s argument that it cannot afford more and will certainly not make an award that exceeds the Government’s offer.

Public servants will now be faced with the choice of accepting the Government’s offer or having it imposed on them by the Special Tribunal. Note well that the Special Tribunal will impose a five-year award. Public servants are prohibited by law from striking.

The Government is now gearing up for the looming battle with workers at TTEC, WASA, MTS, PTSC, Lake Asphalt, National Petroleum (VSEP has already been floated to these workers). WASA, MTS security and TTEC workers are prohibited by law from striking. PTSC, MTS and Lake Asphalt workers are not prohibited by law from striking.

For the wage suppression policy to be defeated, the workers must take charge of their own affairs. For the austerity programme to be defeated, the masses must make it clear to the Government that they are no longer going to put up with it. The question is what options are available to the workers and what are they prepared to do.

GERRY KANGALEE

Rambert Village