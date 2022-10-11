Understanding mental health and mental illness

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi

Most people are quite comfortable going about their everyday lives peacefully, either thrust into a routine or completely destabilised for various reasons.

The danger of being destabilised cannot be overemphasized, as the resulting effects of these situations come on very slowly, and usually undetected by the sufferer and those around them.

These situations can go on to a very critical state that could spur the person into external aggression, posing danger to themselves and other people.

When a person behaves out of the norm this may be because of mental illness – a disease that causes mild to severe disturbances in thought and/or behaviour, resulting in an inability to cope with life’s ordinary demands and routines.

Mental health problems may be related to excessive stress due to a particular situation or series of events. As with cancer, diabetes and heart disease, mental illnesses are often physical as well as emotional and psychological.

It may be caused by a reaction to environmental stresses, genetic factors, biochemical imbalances, or a combination of these. With proper care and treatment many individuals learn to cope or recover from a mental illness or emotional disorder.

Examples of mental illness include depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, eating disorders and addictive behaviours.

Many people have mental health concerns from time to time, but a mental health concern becomes a mental illness when ongoing signs and symptoms cause frequent stress and affect your ability to function. A mental illness can make you miserable and can cause problems in your daily life, such as at school or work or in relationships. In most cases, symptoms can be managed with a combination of medications and talk therapy (psychotherapy).

Warning signs

It is especially important to pay attention to sudden changes in thoughts and behaviours. Also keep in mind that the onset of several of the following symptoms of mental illness, and not just any one change, indicates a problem that should be assessed. These symptoms should not be due to recent substance use or another medical condition.

In adults, young adults and adolescents: Confused thinking, prolonged depression (sadness or irritability), feelings of extreme highs and lows, excessive fears, worries and anxieties, social withdrawal, dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits, strong feelings of anger, delusions, hallucinations, growing inability to cope with daily problems and activities, suicidal thoughts, numerous unexplained physical ailments, substance use.

In older children and pre-adolescents: substance use, inability to cope with problems and daily activities, changes in sleeping and eating habits, excessive complaints of physical ailments, changes in ability to manage responsibilities – at home or at school, defiance of authority, truancy, theft, vandalism, intense fear, prolonged negative mood often accompanied by poor appetite or thoughts of death, frequent outbursts of anger.

In younger children: Changes in school performance, poor grades despite strong efforts, changes in sleeping or eating habits, excessive worry or anxiety such as refusing to go to bed or school, hyperactivity

persistent nightmares, persistent disobedience or aggression, frequent temper tantrums.

Symptoms of mental illness

Signs and symptoms of mental illness can vary, depending on the disorder, circumstances and other factors. Mental illness symptoms can affect emotions, thoughts and behaviours.

Signs and symptoms include: Feeling sad or down, confused thinking or reduced ability to concentrate, excessive fears or worries, or extreme feelings of guilt, extreme mood changes of highs and lows, withdrawal from friends and activities, significant tiredness, low energy or problems sleeping, detachment from reality, paranoia or hallucinations, inability to cope with daily problems or stress, trouble understanding and relating to situations and to people, alcohol or drug abuse, major changes in eating habits, sex drive changes, excessive anger, hostility or violence, suicidal thinking, Sometimes symptoms of a mental health disorder appear as physical problems, such as stomach pain, back pain, headache, or other unexplained aches and pains.

Possible causes of mental illness

Mental illnesses, in general, are thought to be caused by a variety of genetic and environmental factors:

Inherited traits. Mental illness is more common in people whose blood relatives also have a mental illness. Certain genes may increase your risk of developing a mental illness, and your life situation may trigger it.

Environmental exposures before birth. Exposure to environmental stressors, inflammatory conditions, toxins, alcohol or drugs while in the womb can sometimes be linked to mental illness.

Brain chemistry. Neurotransmitters are naturally occurring brain chemicals that carry signals to other parts of your brain and body. When the neural networks involving these chemicals are impaired, the function of nerve receptors and nerve systems change, leading to depression.

Improving your mental health

1. Value yourself.

2. Take care of your body.

3.Eat nutritious meals, avoid cigarettes, drink plenty of water, exercise.

4. Get enough sleep.

5.Surround yourself with good people.

6. Learn how to deal with stress.

7. Quiet and relax your mind.

8. Set realistic goals.

9. Break up the monotony or repetitive routines.

10.Avoid alcohol and other drugs.

11 Seek and get help when you need it.

Risk factors for mental illness

Certain factors may increase your risk of developing mental health problems, including:

-Having a blood relative, such as a parent or sibling, with a mental illness

-Stressful life situations, like financial problems, death, relationship breakups or a divorce.

-Chronic medical condition, such as diabetes.

-Brain damage as a result of a serious injury.

-Traumatic experiences.

-Alcohol or recreational drugs abuse.

-Being abused or neglected as a child.

-Having few friends or few healthy relationships.

-A previous mental illness.

Mental illness is real. The earlier it is detected and treated, the greater the chance of good outcomes. If you have any concerns about your mental health or that of a loved one, contact your doctor who will assess and refer for further professional help as may be needed.

Contact Dr Maxwell on 363-1807 or 757-5411.