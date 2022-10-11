TT netball team to leave Wednesday for W/Cup qualifiers

Shaquanda Greene-Noel -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago netball team would leave on Wednesday for the Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Kingston, Jamaica from October 16-22.

Among the nine teams of the region, there will be two qualifying spots up for grabs for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa. The host team for the Qualifiers, Jamaica, are participating in the tournament but have qualified automatically for the World Cup because of their world ranking.

TT team manager, Ashelle Legall, believes the players are optimistic of their chances of qualifying. She said, “The mood in camp is very positive, the girls have been training four days per week and are seeking to qualify for the World Cup next year.” She added, “It will not be easy, but we are ready!”

The Calypso Girls will open their campaign against Antigua/Barbuda and St Lucia on October 16. They will then face St Vincent/Grenadines (October 17), Grenada (October 18), Cayman Islands and United States (both on October 19), Barbados (October 20) and Jamaica (October 22).

The TT team are still without the services of star-shooter Samantha Wallace who is still recovering from her ACL injury that she sustained in March playing for her Australian club New South Wales Swifts.

However, included in the squad is middle distance runner and national women's 800m record holder Alena Brooks. Brooks is a two-time Commonwealth Games and Pan Am Games athlete and is awaiting her chance to debut in the TT netball team after representing the country at the youth level.

TT Squad –

Players: Shaquanda Greene Noel (captain), Afeisha Noel (vice-captain), Joelisa Cooper, Tiana Dillon, Cheynelle Dolland, Alena Brooks, Faith Hagley, Oprah Douglas, Shantel Seemungal, Janeisha Cassimy, Tahira Hollingsworth, Jameela Mc Carthy, Jeresia Mc Eachrane, Shaniya Morgan, Ebony Williams.

Staff: Kemba Duncan (coach), Sue Hawkins (assistant coach), Ashelle Legall (manager), Coreen Andrews (massage therapist), Kern Meloney (physiotherapist).