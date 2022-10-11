Romany, Shukla cop gold in RBC 15K

A runner with a child, in a stroller, during Sunday's RBC Race for the Kids around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

NICHOLAS ROMANY and Samantha Shukla copped gold, in the respective men's and women's categories, in the 15-kilometre distance, as the 2022 RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) Race for the Kids took place around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Sunday.

Romany, representing the Trinidad and Tobago Road Runners Club, finished with a time of 49 minutes and two seconds, with Guyana's Kelvin Johnson next in 52 minutes and 50 seconds. Veteran Richard Jones placed third in 52 minutes and 52 seconds, followed by Elvis Turner (52 minutes and 57 seconds) and Phillip James (53 minutes and 26 minutes).

Shukla, who was 19th overall, topped the women's section with a time of one hour, two minutes and 28 seconds. Chantel Le Maitre was second in 1:04.39, Shardie Mahabir placed third in 1:05.15, while Zara Suite-Stewart (1:10.02) and Christine Regis (1:10.28) rounded off the top five.

There was also a 5K race, with Tafari Waldron prevailing in 15 minutes and 49 seconds, followed by Donnell Francis (16 minutes and 19 seconds), Omare Thompson (16 minutes and 53 seconds), Jean-Marc Granderson (17 minutes and 16 seconds) and Mark Dwarika (17 minutes and 48 seconds).

Among the women, Aniqah Bailey was golden with a time of 18 minutes and 34 seconds, with Kaya Rankine Beadle (20 minutes and 34 seconds), April Francis (20 minutes and 41 seconds) and Isis Gaskin (22 minutes and one second).