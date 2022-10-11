Off to buy gold chain – one man shot dead, one wounded

ONE MAN is dead and another wounded after they were shot when they went to meet a stranger to buy a gold chain in Maturita on Monday night.

Police said the men went to Kingdom Avenue at around 8.30 pm to meet someone who claimed to have a gold chain for sale.

While there, gunmen confronted the men and shot them several times.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and called the police, who later took the men to hospital, where one of them was declared dead.

His identity remained unclear up to 10 am on Tuesday, but investigators believe he may have been from Belmont.

The other man, a 21-year-old from Santa Cruz, remains warded in stable condition.

Police said they received conflicting information over the reason the men visited the area.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.