Eyes on the T20 prize, WI

Kyle Mayers, left, with Rovman Powell at the recent Hero CPL final. - Stephon Nicholas

THE EDITOR: Stay focused West Indies, it will click. Consider the first T20 against Australia as a victory and the second as a cold shower. Catch those two chances at the death and nine out of ten times you win the game.

By now West Indians should know that anytime a player opts out for personal reasons they are really taking a “sick day.” No player is bigger than the team. Shimron Hetmyer’s attitude stinks, his head is not in the right place. Cricket West Indies (CWI) is justified in its action. The WI is not begging anybody to play. CWI, keep an eye on Sherfane Rutherford.

Kyle Mayers, big up yourself, what a shot over cover for six! Yannic Cariah is relishing those Aussie conditions, he’s dishing out Shane Warne vibes. The majority of the team carried their CPL form into Australia. Good cricket all round from the boys in maroon.

Here’s how the WI wins the T20 World Cup.

Catches win matches: catch every opportunity as if your life depends on it. Australia has long boundaries, play your shots with soft hands: run singles and twos hard. Limit dot balls when batting: boundaries wouldn’t be an issue. When bowling: target the top order of the batters. Bowling at the death: third man on the boundary, yorker length on “fifth” stump.

To West Indian fans, former players and rabble rousers in the media, support the team win, lose, or draw; keep your goat mouth to yourself. Finally, fellas, play the game, not the occasion.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas