Ex-PTSC mall tenant ordered to pay $168k in rent

Justice Frank Seepersad

A TACARIGUA businessman who held two booths at the Public Transport Services Corporation (PTSC) San Juan mall has been ordered to pay over $168,000 for rental fees he owes.

Justice Frank Seepersad made the order on Tuesday but applied a 90-day stay of execution of his decision to give Stanisclaus Huggins time to pay.

Huggins, at a brief trial at the Judicial Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, admitted he was in debt with PTSC. He also admitted the corporation was entitled to the rental fees and was free to reject an instalment plan.

However, he said while he knew he was in arrears, the corporation had not sent him any invoices.

Huggins represented himself at the trial of his claim against the corporation for a written tenancy agreement. He also wanted damages for the breach of his tenancy contract and an injunction to restrain PTSC from evicting him.

In his claim, Huggins said he operated a defensive driving school at the San Juan mall. One of the booths was used as a classroom while another was used as his office. He also said he got permission to use another booth as his office instead of one of the others he had before.

He said in 2018 when he went to pay his monthly rent, he was told his name was not on the list of tenants and he decided to withhold his rent until PTSC agreed to give him receipts in his name.

Huggins also said he was locked out of the booths and this situation continued for two-and-a-half years before PTSC, on July 29, 2020, demanded immediate payment of the arrears.

Huggins said he offered to pay some arrears in monthly instalments but was, instead, ordered to vacate the premises.

He sued for breach of his tenancy contract.

In his ruling, Seepersad said he could not grant a request for Huggins to pay his debt in instalments but said it was open to PTSC to engage in negotiations with the former tenant since he has said he cannot pay a lump sum.

The judge said that would be entirely up to PTSC but also advised Huggins to consider giving up possession of the booths by handing over the keys since the longer he holds on to the booths, “your indebtedness continues.”

“It is entirely a commercial decision for you to make.” Huggins was also ordered to pay PTSC's legal costs in the sum of $14,000.

PTSC was represented by attorney Nirad Ramrekersingh.