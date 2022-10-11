Charles-Farray remembered as fierce advocate for creative excellence

Members of the Lydians Choir sing at the funeral of publicist, marketing strategist, singer and mentor Janine Charles-Farray, during her funeral at All Saints Anglican Church, Port of Spain on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

While she is best known for her talent as a member of the Lydians Chorale and work as a solo singer, friends, relatives and colleagues of late songstress Janine Charles-Farray also took the time to recognise her work as an advocate for the local creative arts sector.

Charles-Farray, 39, died on October 1.

Since her death, various creative arts and cultural bodies have extended their condolences, celebrating her dedication to the performing arts.

During Charles-Farray's funeral at the All Saints Anglican Church, Queen's Park West, on Monday, long-time friend and colleague Rachael Collymore said one of her most endearing qualities was her passion for the arts.

She noted that Charles-Farray was not content to simply participate or spectate in various artforms but would do her best to push for wider acceptance and appreciation.

She noted that while her passion for creativity would lead her to make blunt criticism of some work, she did so out of love for the artform and the need to see others excel.

"She (Charles-Farray) also spoke about making amends with people who she may have offended, having written to some of those who simply did not like what she had to say in her critique of a performance, music, film, fashion, animation and so forth.

"On this I say, many were fortunate that Janine cared enough to offer her unbiased, objective views, not to pull down but to lift up in the pursuit of greatness because she believed in our gift, our talent and creativity while downplaying her own greatness and art history.

"For as long as I knew her, Janine did not like to call herself an artist, instead she elevated herself as a passionate advocate for the creative performing arts and the creative industries."

Charles-Farray worked as a publicist and marketing strategist and served in management positions for several groups including the Board of the Caribbean School of Dancing, the Trinidad Performing Arts Network and the TT Animation Network.

Outside of her professional commitments, Collymore said she remembered Charles-Farray as a devoted daughter who valued her mother, Marva Charles.

During his homily, officiating priest Rev Richard Jacob said he was shocked to hear about Charles-Farray's death, as her grandmother had recently passed away before her.

He said while it was natural to feel grief about her passing, he reminded mourners that Charles-Farray tirelessly pursued her passions.

Recalling hearing her sing in person, Jacob said Charles-Farry invested herself fully in every performance and urged mourners to emulate her passion and desire for excellence.

"When Janine stepped on the stage for Lydians, in that moment she would put her everything into that moment and leave it all there for us to sit and wonder.

"That doesn't happen just like that. That comes from a place of love, from a place where you understand this is the thing God gave you to do and that this is the thing you would express your honour and glory to God in that moment.

"And so we are weeping now because we won't get to see Janine, but Janine faithfully served her God, faithfully shared her love, faithfully lived her life, so we should really consider that some of those tears are for us as we come behind, but knowing Janine as I do, not even that she would want us to be doing."

To honour Charles-Farray's love for the performing arts and her alma mater of Bishops Anstey High School, choir members performed the school song Non Nobis Domine and her colleagues in the Lydians Chorale performed the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah.