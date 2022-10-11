$6m bail for 2 Pennywise robbery suspects

Police and crime scene investigators process the crime scene of a murder and attempted robbery at Pennywise Plaza, La Romain. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

TWO men charged after police investigations into the fatal Pennywise Plaza robbery last month have been each granted $3 million bail.

Christopher Noreiga and Brent Walcott, both of Arouca, were charged with possession of two AR-15 rifles, three magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition for the purpose of trafficking. They were granted bail by senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh when they reappeared in the San Fernando magistrates court on Tuesday.

They were also ordered to report to the Arouca police station every day between 6 am and 6 pm and put under a daily 10 pm-5.30 am curfew.

They are represented by attorneys Alexia Romero and Siddiq Manzano.

The two were arrested on September 20 at Kalloo Street, La Romaine.

It is alleged that on September 20, the day after the Pennywise robbery, police on Kalloo Street saw two men examining two guns.

When the men saw the police, they allegedly ran through the bushes and escaped, leaving behind the two assault rifles, magazines and ammunition.

PC Collin Legendre laid the charges.

At one of their previous court appearances, Noreiga and Walcott were denied bail after police prosecutors noted that the type of firearms they were allegedly held with are deemed prohibited weapons and capable of causing death on a large scale.

Police also had to do a fingerprint tracing of them, but could not at the time, because the police fingerprint data system was not working.

On September 19, two security guards were killed and another critically injured in the deadly heist at Pennywise Plaza, La Romaine.

Police subsequently killed four of six suspects at a house in La Romaine.