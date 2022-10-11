$5m for Golden Grove Prison fence

Golden Grove Prison, Arouca.

A $5 million fence will be built around Golden Grove Prison, according to the budget documents, while $3 million will be added to $2.58 million spent last year for a perimeter fence and infrastructure works at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP).

The Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) allocation for the Ministry of National Security also revealed $2.5 million to be spent on toilet facilities for prison officer trainees, namely $1.5 million for water closets (flush toilets) and $1 million for a sewer system at the Prison Training Centre.

The Remand Yard will benefit from $10 million worth of plumbing and electrical upgrades. Some $1 million will be spent to build a special court at the MSP.

Approximately $500,000 was allocated for the "construction of (a) safe house for officers." The Immigration Department will gain a new building to be built for $9 million. The Fire Service will gain a $10 million fire station at Arouca and one for $18 million at Point Fortin. For the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, notable IDF allocations include $30 million to redevelop Skinner Park (San Fernando), $30 million to upgrade multi-purpose stadiums, $15 million to upgrade Dwight Yorke Stadium (Tobago) and $12 million to upgrade corporation grounds.

The Ministry of Education's allocation for IDF projects comprises $12 million for pre-primary schools, $85 million for primary schools, $66 million for secondary schools, $2 million for special education (including a $500,000 special school at Pointe-a-Pierre), and $40 million for science, technology and applied arts allocated to the UTT main campus at Tamana eTeck Park in Wallerfield. Allocations for new primary schools being built include Curepe Presbyterian ($5 million), Arima Hindu ($1.5 million), Reform SDMS ($5 million), Montrose Vedic ($5 million) and St Phillip's Government ($6 million).

Some $3 million was allocated for emergency upgrades to primary schools, plus $7 million to erect temporary pre-engineered classrooms. For secondary schools the allocations included $5 million for replacement/construction of blocks and $5 million for emergency upgrades. Some $3 million is for the construction of temporary pre-engineered classrooms.

Over $100 million was allocated to create youth facilities under the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service in the IDF. This included $31 million for the construction of youth development apprenticeship centres and $30 million for national Service centres.

Allocations also included the refurbishment of youth training facilities ($15 million), refurbishment of apprenticeship centres ($15 million), and construction of youth development centres ($15 million). Other items included a farm school at Moruga ($5 million), a youth business park ($5 million) and expanding the Ste Madeleine Transition Home ($5 million).