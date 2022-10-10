Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago in drive to help homeland after floods

File photo - Flag of Venezuela

A group of Venezuelans are collecting supplies and money to send to their country to those affected by the bad weather last weekend.

Marian Natera told Newsday seeing the news of the tragedy in her country, she and others decided to organise a relief team.

"I woke up on Sunday watching the news. They are our Venezuelan brothers who are going through a sad moment, and we must help them," she said.

Natera said she has spread the word about the collection through the social-media networks of Venezuelans in TT. She said they are trying to get canned food, clothes, medicine and money so they can send everything through some shipping company as soon as possible.

Natera said she has already established contacts with the Jesus de Nazareth Foundation in Aragua state, the worst-affected area.

"We know how things are in Venezuela, how difficult it is for families to get food and medicine, and even more so in this emergency situation," she said.

Anyone interested in helping can call her at 470-0994.

On Saturday, at least 25 people died and 52 are still missing as a result of the intense rain in the town of Las Tejerías, in Aragua, in central Venezuela, Vice president Delcy Rodríguez confirmed this Sunday.

The flooding of a ravine last Saturday washed away houses, furniture, and flooded the streets of the town, destroying everything in the water's path.

The government deployed rescue agencies and citizen security, as well as maintenance and cleaning crews and personnel from various agencies, President Nicolás Maduro said on Twitter on Sunday.