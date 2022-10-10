Politicians, President must sacrifice also

THE EDITOR: I am so happy that there was at least one MP who was ready to speak about sacrifice after the reading of the budget. I agree that it is the turn of MPs, senators, Senate President, House Speaker and President of the country to sacrifice alongside all of us.

I have not heard details of their contribution to the sacrifice of the nation as yet, so here are my suggestions:

1. Twenty-five per cent cut in salary across the board.

2. Travelling expenses suspended.

3. Each MP submits an accounting of how their constituency allowance will be spent before they are paid. (The payment to be made quarterly.)

I am sure we haven’t heard of their sacrifices because they want to give up so much that they cannot decide. It’s okay, I have made it easier for them.

If the Government will not bring this motion to Parliament, then the Opposition must do so. I am eager to hear each member’s reasoning as to why they must not sacrifice alongside their constituents. I dare all of them.

These variations can be reassessed when our finances improve.

And for those people in the country who are grateful for an increase in the road repairs allocation, just ask your local government councillor what percentage of last year’s allocation was actually received from the Finance Minister. Then be happy.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph